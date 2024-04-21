'He's a liar': Governor Gavin Newsom blasts Trump over abortion stance
California Governor Gavin Newsom joins Jen Psaki for an exclusive interview to discuss the rollback of reproductive rights, the start of Dona'd Trump's criminal trial, and the state of the 2024 race. Governor Newsom's PAC new abortion ad that will air in Alabama as part of their effort to raise awareness of their "extreme" abortion laws, debuted exclusively on "Inside with Psaki."