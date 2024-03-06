'He's greatly missed': 30-year-old who died at Waupun prison overdosed on fentanyl, leaving family with questions

The death of a man at Waupun Correctional Institution last October has been ruled an accidental drug overdose, according to a medical examiner’s determination released Tuesday.

Tyshun Lemons, 30, died on Oct. 2, 2023 of "acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl toxicity," Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel said.

Acetyl fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl, according to the National Institutes of Health. Schoebel said he does not know how the drugs entered the prison.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has not closed its investigation into Lemons' death, which occurred during the facility's monthslong lockdown period that began in March of last year.

Lemons' family members say they have concerns about the medical examiner's ruling and how the drugs found their way into the maximum-security prison.

Lemons' brother, Levi Lord, said his brother had mental health issues, and is concerned he may have overdosed on fentanyl intentionally. At the time of his death, Lemons was serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted of armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in 2014.

Lord, 34, said he initially "didn't believe" his brother was dead because he had spoken to him just two days earlier.

"I just talked to him that Saturday," Lord said. "He said, 'I'm gonna call you on Monday.'"

The call never came.

Lord described his brother as a caring, smart and charming person. He said Lemons grew up on the south side of Milwaukee and attended Bay View High School. The family was able to hold a small celebration of life for him, but is left with many unanswered questions, according to Lord.

"I think about him every day," Lord said. "He's greatly missed."

"I loved him. Everybody loved him. He was caring, smart, charming. Had a smile that could light up a room. He was short but had the heart of a lion," Lord added. "He made everyone around him feel welcome. He was funny. He was just a spark to my life."

Lemons' family is considering a lawsuit and is being represented by attorney Lonnie Story, who has filed two lawsuits against the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in recent months, including a class action suit claiming inhumane conditions inside the prison.

The DOC declined to answer questions about Lemons' death.

"DOC leadership has not yet received the final report from the Medical Examiner, so we would withhold comment until we’re able to thoroughly review its findings," DOC spokesperson Kevin Hoffman said.

Waupun prison has recorded dozens of overdose incidents since 2020

In cases of suspected opioid overdose, DOC staff will administer Narcan or naloxone to reverse the effects of the drug. Examples of opioids include prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.

Between January 2020 and March 2023, the DOC reported 44 incidents involving prisoners at Waupun in which Narcan or naloxone was used. Across all its adult correctional facilities, including an unnamed supervised living facility, the DOC reported 600 such incidents in the same time period.

Lemons is one of four people who have died at Waupun, one of the state's five maximum-security prisons, in the last eight months.

Last June, 60-year-old Dean Hoffmann died by suicide while in solitary confinement at Waupun. He was the first reported death during the lockdown. Hoffmann's family have since filed a lawsuit against DOC alleging that correctional staff failed to administer Hoffmann his psychiatric medications in the months leading up to his suicide.

After protests from prisoner advocates, Gov. Tony Evers pledged in November to ease lockdown restrictions in state prisons and add more correctional staff to help alleviate severe vacancies across the system.

Late last week, DOC Secretary Kevin Carr announced his departure from the agency. Carr's successor has not been named.

