'He's got my gun': TPD body-cam video shows struggle before officer was shot in hand

Tallahassee Police officers work the scene of a shooting that occurred on North Monroe Street on Friday afternoon, March 8, 2024.

The Tallahassee Police Department released edited and narrated body-cam video footage of a violent encounter with a trespassing suspect that left an officer shot and injured by his own gun.

TPD posted a nearly eight-minute video that it said captured the events that led to a fight between the officer, whose name was not released, and the suspect, Willis Adams. It happened March 8 outside the Loyalty Inn on North Monroe Street, where Adams had been staying but was ordered to leave after threatening staff.

Adams left the hotel amid repeated warnings that he would be arrested if he came back. When he returned, he refused to comply with police commands. The officer used his baton and Taser to try to subdue him but Adams continued to resist, the video shows.

"I will hurt you," Adams said at one point during the encounter,.

The officer was shot in the hand as he and Adams, 36, fought for control of his service weapon.

"Dispatch, he's got my gun. He's got my gun. I'm shot. I'm shot," the officer says in the closing seconds of the video.

The officer was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and later released.

Adams was apprehended shortly after the shooting and arrested on a charge of attempted homicide. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

