'He's deployed; he's shown his metal,' major general says of new 445th Airlift Wing commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas A. Perry, new commander of the 445th Airlift Wing, has had a career that “exemplifies that of a Reserve Citizen Airman,” 4th Air Force commander Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham said at Perry’s installation earlier this month.

Perry comes to the 445th at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from 434th Operations Group at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, where he served as group commander, according to dvidshubs.net.

Durham presided over the ceremony for Perry as more than 1,350 wing members, community leaders, family and friends gathered.

Perry has “deployed; he’s shown his metal, and so now we’ve selected him to be a wing commander here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with a different weapon system, with a different mission and a different group of professionals to lead,” Durham said.

Durham also highlighted how the 445th was the most active C-17 wings in the AFRC, flying more than 1,000 sorties. He stressed how important the role would be.

“No where else will you have a greater ability to motivate, influence and mentor Airmen’s lives than as a wing commander,” Durham said.

The wing provides worldwide movement of high priority personnel and cargo. Missions range from local pilot proficiency training to aeromedical evacuation and worldwide strategic airlift to night vision goggle and low-level short-field assault operations.

Perry, in comments to dvidsbub.net, said, “To have the honor and privilege to join this team, bring what I can to the table and dig into the organization is just incredible,” Perry said. “And I’m ready for it; I’m ready to tackle it head on.”

Perry will command 16 units with an inventory of nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and more than 1,700 Airmen.



