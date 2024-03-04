He's been in courts since age 10. A new Franklin County court program helped him RISE up

Joseph Henry, 33, looks at the trophy he received Friday, March 1, 2024, during the first graduation ceremony of Franklin County Common Pleas Court's mental health docket, called RISE Court.

Joseph Henry has been on probation or behind bars since he was 10 years old, struggling with his mental health, self-medicated on drugs and committing crimes he regrets.

But Henry, now 33, is two years sober, employed at a warehouse, happier and a free man thanks to his hard work and the help of Franklin County's RISE Court, which stands for Reaching Individual Success Everyday.

Henry said this unique court, the county's first specialized mental health court for individuals convicted of felonies, gave him a chance.

“They all believed in me. I ain’t never really had that before,” he said.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson founded RISE Court to help participants on probation get the services and support they need to break the cycle. The program connects individuals not only with mental health counseling, in-patient drug rehab and employment opportunities but also other wraparound services such as bus passes and gift cards for food.

More than that, participants like Henry said RISE is like a big, supportive family. Currently, 43 people with a variety of mental health diagnoses are in RISE Court.

It’s about accountability and attention, Munson said. The specialized docket is seeing success and ultimately helps reduce crime.

Henry was the first person referred to RISE two years ago, and he was among the first five graduates to complete the program and get off probation.

Mar 1, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Graduate Joseph Henry thanks family and staff during the first graduation ceremony of Franklin County Common Pleas Court's mental health docket called RISE Court.

On Friday, those graduates were celebrated by their families, other RISE participants, public defenders, court staff, their probation officer, treatment providers and even a couple of judges who sentenced individuals to the program.

After accepting his certificates and trophy, Henry thanked court staff and his mom. He also thanked Judge Mark Serrott, who sentenced him to probation and RISE Court — along with a prison sentence reserved for Henry if he failed to complete his probation.

"If he wouldn’t have gave me a chance to do this, then I would have never been able to change my life and I would have probably just sat in prison,” Henry said of Serrott.

Serrott yelled back from the audience, “You did it. You’re welcome.”

“I believe in redemption, and I knew Joseph had the drive and desire to change,” Serrott told The Dispatch later. “He simply needed the tools and the resources to help him overcome his issues.”

Serrott said RISE Court can be a much better solution than sending someone to jail or prison, which rarely results in rehabilitation.

Mary Henry, Joseph Henry’s mother, said she is happy for her son and agreed with Serrott that the traditional justice system fails to rehabilitate.

“The systems fail these kids because they put them in prison, and that’s where the drugs are. They send them to these halfway houses; that’s where the drugs are,” Mary Henry said. “He had to just get in the right place.”

Renee Massey takes a photo with her daughter Leonna Jefferson, one of the five graduates in the first graduation ceremony Friday, March 1, 2024, of Franklin County Common Pleas Court's mental health docket called RISE Court.

Renee Massey, another mother of a graduate, said the program saved the life of her daughter, Leonna Jefferson, 25.

“If it had not been for this program, she could have gotten a long prison term,” Massey said. “I’m so glad. They saved her life really. She was just going down the wrong path.”

Jefferson said she now plans to go to Columbus State Community College to study psychology.

The transformation of these graduates is evident, RISE Court coordinator Shannon Bradshaw said.

Two years ago, new RISE graduate Travis Stafford, 29, was homeless and eating out of dumpsters on Columbus' West Side while using drugs and committing crimes.

Now, Stafford is sober and employed at an oil change business. Eventually, he wants to become a truck driver or a firefighter.

Graduate Travis Stafford hugs Jjudge Sheryl Munson on Friday, March 1, 2024, during the first graduation ceremony of Franklin County Common Pleas Court's mental health docket, called RISE Court.

Stafford gets to see his four children now. He’ll be around for two of his kids’ March birthdays for the first time: One is turning 3, and the other is turning 8. Stafford said he loves it when they run to greet him, and they’re a big motivator for him.

Getting here wasn’t easy, Stafford said, and Munson makes sure RISE participants put in the work or they don’t stay in the program.

“At first, I was doing it just to keep myself out of prison,” Stafford said. “But once I got into the program and saw the support I had, I wanted to do it to help keep me sober, not just to keep me out of prison. They played a big part in my recovery.”

Stafford said he intends to come back to court but only to support others in RISE Court with whom he’s bonded, like Cory Cook, to whom he referred as a brother while accepting his certificate. Cook is set to graduate from RISE in the fall.

Stafford admitted he’s nervous now that he’s off probation.

“That means I got to watch him even closer,” Cook said with a smile.

Munson closed the graduation ceremony Friday by saying RISE is committed to the worth and dignity of every person.

“You’re worthy and valuable,” Munson told the graduates.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: RISE, Franklin County's mental health court, holds first graduation