Hertha Berlin signs Australia forward Mathew Leckie

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has signed Australia forward Mathew Leckie from relegated Ingolstadt for next season.
Hertha says the 26-year-old Leckie signed a contract on Monday, though it doesn't give details of its length nor the transfer fee.
Kicker magazine reports that Hertha took advantage of a release clause in his contract at Ingolstadt and the club is paying around 3 million euros ($3.4 million) for his transfer.
Hertha coach Pal Dardai says, "Leckie is a versatile player and has shown that he has the pace to bomb up and down the flanks, and that'll benefit us a lot when it comes to attacking."
Leckie has already played for Borussia Moenchengladbach, FSV Frankfurt, and Ingolstadt since switching from Adelaide United in 2011.
He has 39 appearances for Australia.
