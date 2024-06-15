Herr Memorial Library receives state funds for digitial literacy

Jun. 15—MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is among 50 recipients of a portion of nearly $4.9 million in state grants to improve digital literacy among job seekers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Literacy has awarded grants to 29 community organizations with established programs and 21 organizations that will use the funds to start a new program helping individuals obtain and maintain employment.

Herr Memorial Library will receive up to $100,000 for its existing digital literacy program.

"Digital literacy programs offer every Pennsylvanian a chance to compete for a good job on a level playing field," Labor and Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. "With this round of funding, we're ensuring that organizations serving nearly two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties are empowered to offer this valuable service."

— MARCIA MOORE