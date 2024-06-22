Hero's welcome: Dozen gather to meet NM war veterans returning from Honor Flight

Jun. 21—With tears welling up in his eyes and anguish edged on his face, 84-year-old Vietnam veteran Jim Joyce recalled what it was like to get off the plane in Washington when he returned home from the Vietnam War in 1970.

"I felt like my fellow citizens hated me," he said. "People were yelling and saying all kinds of nasty things to me."

For years, Joyce never forgot what that experience was like and how it made him feel. That's why, when he was offered a spot on the Northern New Mexico Honor Flight back to Washington this year, he wrestled with the decision to go.

"I had a lot of hard feelings going back," Joyce said.

He was not the only Vietnam veteran who was conflicted when offered a chance to go on the trip. Ernest Encinias, 79, also experienced a rough return home from Vietnam when he landed in Oakland, California, in 1967.

"People were throwing rocks and calling us names," he said. "We never got the respect I think we should have gotten. Instead we got called names and brought down."

Similar to Joyce, the sting stayed with Encinias for years, and he was likewise unsure if he wanted to go. "I had a hard time and I didn't know if I could do it," he said.

Ultimately, both Vietnam veterans decided to honor their fallen comrades and to pay their respects to the other veterans who fought in wars past. So they boarded the Honor Flight on Wednesday alongside 29 fellow veterans.

Established in 2013, the Northern New Mexico Honor Flight is a nonprofit whose mission is to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to Washington to visit war memorials and monuments and honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The flights, lodging, meals and transportation for the veterans during this trip are free of charge.

While in the nation's capital, these veterans visit the World War II, Vietnam, Korean and Lincoln memorials. They also visit Arlington National Cemetery and witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solder.

The trip moves at a quick pace, according to Honor Flight Operations Manager Brandy Smotts. "It's a lot of running around in a short amount of time, but we're honoring (the veterans) every step of the way," she said.

Smotts, who has been with Northern New Mexico Honor Flight since its founding in 2013, said she looks forward to the trip every year and seeing the smiles on the faces of the veterans.

Each veteran also gets to take a guardian on the trip as well. This guardian can be a family member or friend. Korean War veteran Manuel Flores, 88, took along his oldest son, Manny Flores Jr. The experience of going on the trip with his father is something Manny said he'll treasure for the rest of his life.

"It was surreal to be able to go with him. He's been looking forward to this trip for months," Manny Flores said. "He's never been honored like this, so it was a big deal for him."

But as special as the time in Washington is, the return home offers a chance just as meaningful to these veterans. Piling into the second-floor lobby of the Sunport on Friday afternoon were dozens upon dozens of people, many wearing red, white and blue and holding "Welcome Home" signs and American flags as they awaited the veterans' return.

While they waited, outside on the tarmac, members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue readied two fire hoses for the arrival of the Honor Flight. As is tradition, first responders fired two streams of water over the plane to welcome it home.

Once the veterans descended the escalator to the second-floor lobby, they were greeted by smiling faces, cheers and the echoes of a grateful nation.

For Joyce and Encinias, this was a far cry from their return from battle all those years ago. Both men were bought to tears by the greeting.

"This makes me feel real good," Joyce said as he wiped a tear from his eye. "Everyone was so excited to see me."

Encinias said the welcome changed his outlook on the military and his service.

"I'm happy I got to go because it changed my whole attitude and way of thinking," he said. "God bless America."