Heroic Women Sacrifice Own Car To Block Alleged DUI Driver On Highway

Three women in Florida sacrificed their own safety for that of others when they made an alleged DUI driver crash into the vehicle in which they were traveling.

Suzzette Williams, Angelina Powell and an unidentified woman took matters into their own hands after spotting a motorist — who police later identified as 25-year-old Brittany Sharp — driving erratically near North Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon, per multiple outlets.

Williams, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, trailed Sharp’s white Chevrolet Cavalier as she allegedly weaved between lanes, hit curbs and then joined the I-75, per WBBH.

One of Williams’ passengers remained in telephone contact with the police, while the other broadcast the pursuit over Facebook Live.

Williams then overtook Sharp, pulled her own vehicle in front of the Chevrolet and slammed on the brakes. It forced Sharp to rear-end Williams’ car, but brought her to a complete stop.

Florida Highway Troopers arrived on the scene and took Sharp, who suffered minor injuries in the collision, for treatment at Fort Myers’ Lee Memorial Hospital.

Sharp, from Cape Coral, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. She remains in custody without bond at Lee County Jail, per News-Press, and will appear in court on Sept. 18.

It’s not clear how much damage was caused to Williams’ vehicle, or whether any of the three women in her car were also injured. HuffPost has reached out for further information.

Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant Greg Bueno praised the women for calling 911, but suggested others didn’t follow their lead in stopping a driver “like this on their own.”

“If you’re able to call in a description of a car, direction, a tag, all that is beneficial,” Bueno told NBC. “But what we don’t want is of course for any other secondary collisions or for someone to get hurt.”

