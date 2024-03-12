'Heroic': Off-duty Indy firefighter rescues unconscious woman from Greenwood house fire

An unconscious woman was rescued from a burning home in Greenwood by an off-duty Indianapolis firefighter on the morning of March 12, 2024, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Mark Baranko, a captain with the Indianapolis Fire Department, was returning home from the grocery store around 8:30 a.m. when he noticed police activity at a house, according to a news release from IFD.

Baranko, 43, slowed down and saw flames shooting out of the second floor of the house.

The homeowner, who had escaped the burning building, told Baranko his wife was still inside in a rear bedroom on the second floor.

“Without regard for his own personal safety Mark (Baranko) made rapid entry into the home through the front door,” the news release from IFD reads.

The off-duty firefighter encountered heavy, toxic, black smoke upstairs with “barely breathable air,” at the floor level, according to IFD. He was forced to the floor then located the unconscious woman near the doorway of a rear bedroom within a minute.

Baranko carried her out of the home before crews arrived and took over care of the woman. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to the White River Township Fire Department, which responded to the house fire.

Crews searched the residence and controlled the fire within 15 minutes of the first 911 call, and no firefighters were injured, according to WRTFD.

“I am proud of the heroic efforts by Captain Baranko this morning,” said IFD Chief Ernest Malone in a news release. “It is not every day that you are faced with a choice to risk your own life to save another and when faced with that choice today, Captain Baranko willingly took the risk."

Fire Chief Jeremy Pell, of the White River Township Fire Department, added the outcome could have been much different if Baranko had not been close by to rescue the woman.

