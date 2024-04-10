‘Heroic’ bystander tackled man firing gun outside Northern California restaurant, police say

Marysville police hailed a bystander a hero this week after he stopped an accused gunman who fired multiple bullets outside a restaurant and pointed the weapon at diners rushing outside, authorities said.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to Lakeside Indian Cuisine Bar and Grill after multiple people reported an active shooter in front of the restaurant bordering Ellis Lake, according to a Marysville Police Department news release.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, drove to the restaurant and fired one gunshot into the air from a semi-automatic handgun in the parking lot, police said in the news release.

As patrons rushed out of the Indian restaurant, the suspect fired about four to five more rounds into the air, police said.

A man saw the gunman pointing the weapons at customers and the bystander’s own family.

“Fearful the suspect was going to shoot the patrons, which were also his family members, the bystander put his own safety at risk and tackled the gunman,” police said in the news release.

A group of customers rushed over and helped to detain the gunman until officers arrived. Police at the scene were greeted with a “large” group of people pinning the gunman onto the ground, the news release said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and booked into Yuba County Jail, police said.

“The citizens of Marysville can rest a little easier tonight knowing this suspect is off the street,” Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs said in the news release. “If it was not for the heroic actions of the bystander, there may have been a different outcome.”