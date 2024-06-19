‘Heroes’: Women save man from burning car

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women are being called heroes after pulling a man from a burning car.

The car was in a crash involving multiple vehicles on US-131 in northern Allegan County last Friday. News 8 talked to the two women who said they would do this again for anyone.

“They are the heroes that night, they saved his life. They didn’t think twice, they just went,” said Gary Fordham, Dorr Township fire chief.

But this time, Fordham isn’t talking about his firefighters. He’s talking about two women who were just driving by.

“Instantly our reaction was to stop immediately, get out and run to see what we could do,”

said Danielle Casarez.

Casarez and her fiancé Chyanne Saucier were right behind a crash involving multiple vehicles along US-131, just north of the Dorr exit Friday night. One of the cars ended up on the side of the road in a grassy area.

The scene of a car fire on US-131 in Dorr Township on June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Danielle Casarez)

“I ran as fast I could,” said Saucier.

Shortly after getting to the car, they noticed it was on fire and the man inside couldn’t get out.

“I’m like, ‘We got to get this guy out of the car,’” said Saucier. “So I went in, I grabbed underneath his armpits and went to pull him out of the car,” Saucier said.

She was running away from the car as fast as she could.

“I was literally running with this man in my arms probably about 120-150 feet until I fell,” she said.

Just moments later, they heard a boom, and the car was fully engulfed. Casarez noticed the man’s hand was injured.

“So I went and grabbed a wrench, my daughter Lilly had some gauze in her backpack that was actually fresh, and so I put a wrench underneath his finger to stabilize that hand, just to get the bleeding to stop,” said Casarez.

Firefighters arrived minutes later to the fully engulfed car and quickly put it out. Chief Fordham and his department wanted to thank the two in person but couldn’t find them.

“They did it because they are good people. I don’t know if everyone would do that,” said Fordham.

So the department put a Facebook post out to try to track down the people who pulled the man out of the burning car.

“That’s why we reached out, we wanted you guys to get the recognition,” he said.

Chyanne Saucier (left) and Danielle Casarez (right). (June 18, 2024)

Saucier knows she put her own life on the line, but she feels like she had no choice.

“I’m glad that I got out, I’m glad that I ran to his car, pulled him out, If I had to do it again, I would, I would do it any day,” said Saucier.

Saucier said she now wants to continue saving lives. This has inspired her to pursue a career as a first responder. The chief said they are working on getting plaques to present to Casarez and Saucier.

