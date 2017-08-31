Heroes On Jet Skis Rescue Trapped Elderly Couple From Texas Floods

On Monday, an elderly couple in North Houston was rescued from their flooding home by two men on jet skis.

Screw the Batmobile.

A photo of the woman’s rescue was posted to Reddit, where it quickly went viral receiving close to 800,000 views on Imgur.

Karen Spencer and her husband, J.C., told ABC News that when Harvey first made landfall in Texas on Friday, they were fine for the first few days. But by Monday, their home was slowly filling with water and the couple needed to evacuate.

J.C. told Good Morning America, that as a joke, he decided to call Chick-fil-A and order food.

“I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat,” the 78-year-old told the show. “And can you believe that one of the managers of Chick-fil-A, she sent her husband to pick us up and we are so grateful.”

Not long after the call, a man showed up at the Spencers’ home with a small rescue boat. As the couple tried to decide which of their possessions they could fit on the boat, something completely unexpected happened.

“The boat couldn’t get into the house and there were these two wonderful men who came up on the jet ski,” Karen explained to Inside Edition.

ABC identified the two rescuers as Keith Christensen and Winston Savice, Jr., who told the couple that they’re happy the two of them are safe.

After Christensen and Savice showed up, the Spencers put a few of their belongings on the small boat and jetted out of their home to higher ground.

Not long after they were rescued, J.C. asked to be taken back to their home to grab a few more priceless items — his wallet and wedding ring.

“I couldn’t save my house but I had to save my marriage,” he told Inside Edition.