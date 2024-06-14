Heroes to be honored at Salute to the Troops event in Thousand Oaks

The annual Salute to the Troop took place in 2023 at Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks. This year's event, set for Saturday, has moved to another to the Lakeside Pavillion of Conejo Creek North Park in Thousand Oaks.

The annual Salute to the Troops in Thousand Oaks has moved to a bigger venue this year.

The free event is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeside Pavilion of Conejo Creek North Park, 1379 E. Janss Road. It outgrew its previous venue at Janss Marketplace.

Reasons for the change include allowing for a larger audience, said Ed Wheeler, vice president of marketing for the Greater Conejo Valley Chapter of America Supporting Americans. He added about 100 people attended last year's salute.

Chapter members organize Saturday’s event, which will feature Linda Patterson, founder of the national American Supporting Americans, as the keynote speaker.

In addition to Patterson, Saturday’s program will feature Lt. Col. Gary Dickey, who will play the bagpipes and deliver the invocation and benediction, Wheeler said. Dickey is also deputy chaplain of the California Wing of Civil Air Patrol.

Other participants include President Ronald Reagan Detachment 597, Marine Corps League, Simi Valley Color Guard. Seniors of Note Big Band are among the musicians performing patriotic selections. The event's emcee is retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Knotts.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Knotts attends Salute to the Troops in 2023 at Janss Marketplace. Knotts is this year's event emcee.

The Greater Conejo Valley Chapter hopes to raise between $10,000 to $15,000 at the event through the sale of flags, on which people can attach a card with a name of a veteran or service member they’d like to honor, Wheeler said. The flags will be placed in the chapter's Heroes Garden by the pavilion, he said.

Flags cost $25. Additionally, virtual flags for a virtual Field of Honor can be bought for $10. To purchase either kind of flags, go to asa-gcvc.org/salute-to-our-troops.

Funds go to the chapter’s work throughout the year at a Janss Marketplace storefront on care packages for U.S. troops overseas, Wheeler said. The packages include personal hygiene items, but troops like them especially for the Girl Scout cookies, beef jerky, candy and cards, Wheeler said.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Salute to the Troops to honor heroes in Thousand Oaks