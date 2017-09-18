Hero Ride Operator Falls While Saving Kids Trapped on Ferris Wheel, Miraculously Survives

A carnival employee was injured while trying to rescue children from a malfunctioning Ferris wheel in North Carolina.

Albert Irwin could be seen trying to help two boys, ages 5 and 7, as they clung to each other inside a tilted carriage at a carnival in Greensboro around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

“One of them kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’” Irwin said.

He reassured the children that they were going to be OK, telling them, “You’re not going to die; I’m here to help you.”

But as Irwin tried to adjust the gondola car back into place, he lost his footing.

He fell, slamming against several other cars as he plummeted to the ground.

Incredibly, Irwin suffered only a broken finger in the fall.

The young boys were unharmed and were reunited with their mothers shortly after the harrowing ordeal.

