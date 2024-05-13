‘He is my hero’: Mother of fallen Euclid officer speaks about son

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team is revealing the story behind the life of the officer just taken away.

He grew up in a family of first responders and had already left his own impact.

Saturday night Euclid Officer Jacob Derbin, was doing his job when he went to a disturbance call at a home. Seconds after arriving he was ambushed. He never made it home

At just 23-years-old, and after just 9 months on the Euclid police force, he was shot and killed.

Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Euclid officer

This summer, Jacob had planned to get married to his high school sweetheart.

He had served in the Army National Guard, doing a tour in the Middle East. Once he got home, he became a police officer, just like is father, who also works at the department.

His mother tells the I-Team she is extremely proud of her son.

“My Jakey was an incredible, special and unique young man. He protected his family, his country, and his community. He is my hero. He had his whole life ahead of him. We were all looking forward to watching him marry his soul mate in July. His life was a fairytale. My baby had a heart of pure gold,” his mother stated.

Photo courtesy Jacob Derbin family

Engagement photo of Officer Jacob Derbin and his fiancé

Euclid officer Jacob Derbin hugging his mother after serving a tour overseas with the Army National Guard

His mother, who asked we not use her name at this time, said Jacob’s grandfather was also a police officer in another local community.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Jacob was “an amazing human being.”

‘Heavy hearts’: Tributes for Euclid officer killed in line of duty

“Just a great heart,” the chief said. “Had an incredible smile. The world’s a better place with him in it. “

A mother lost her son on Mother’s Day weekend. Euclid lost one of the department’s finest, just as the nation begins an annual week of event remembering fallen officers.

“The city is heartbroken,” said Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail. “We are really at a loss. This is a senseless tragedy that did not need to happen.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.