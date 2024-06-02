Be a hero: M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive needs donors

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Our Blood Institute is hosting their 41st Annual M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive in Fort Smith, on Friday, June 7.

The blood drive will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Blood Institute’s Fort Smith Donor Center, located at 5300 South U St. Healthy individuals aged 16 or older are encouraged to donate blood and will receive a limited-edition t-shirt and one free admission to Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, according to a news release.

COURTESY: Our Blood Institute

Donors participating in the Our Blood Institute blood drive will also receive a pint of Blue Bell ice cream, commemorative dog tags and a complimentary meal.

“M*A*S*H Bash is a long-standing tradition that generates a lot of community spirit and is critical to our summer blood supply,” Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute, said. “The blood industry… is faced with problems like we have never seen before. After months of post-pandemic struggles, we’re entering a phase where it is possible blood will only be available while supplies last.”

The Our Blood Institute relies on 1,200 blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients. One blood donation can save up to three lives, according to the news release.

“We greatly appreciate all those who come out to donate and celebrate our military heroes,” Armitage said.

For more details, please visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.

