‘Hero, leader’: Hundreds honor fallen Marine at Comstock Park High School

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fitting tribute was held Sunday afternoon for a U.S. Marine from West Michigan who gave everything for his country.

Capt. Miguel Nava was honored by veterans, service members, friends and family at Comstock Park High School, which he graduated from in 2013. Those who knew him well say his legacy will endure because of his drive and passion to leave a positive impact on his community.

“Growing up, Miguel looked up to me,” said Bryan Marks, Nava’s uncle. “But I look up to Miguel. It’s such an honor to see what he’s done and what he’s accomplished in his 28 years of life. I look up to Miguel.”

The 28-year-old was killed along with four other Marines after their helicopter crashed during a training operation outside San Diego last month.

More than 75 veterans from across the state with the American Legion rode together to the Sunday celebration of life. American flags lined both sides of North Division Avenue for the mile-and-a-half stretch leading to the high school.

A memorial service held for Capt. Miguel Nava, a U.S. Marine from Comstock Park who was killed in a helicopter crash. (March 3, 2024)

At the destination, a fire truck lifted a large flag over the entrance. Plainfield Township, Sparta and Alpine Township fire departments showed their support.

Veterans filled the sidewalks with flags of their own as the community walked into the building. One of them was army veteran Mike Myers, the state captain of Patriot Guard Riders, a group that honors and supports families of fallen warriors.

“Capt. Nava was a hero,” Myers said. “Clear and simple as that. He stood for us, so we wanted to stand for him.”

Marks said Nava always talked about being a pilot. It started when Marks, a pilot himself, took Nava for a ride as a boy.

“From that moment on, he knew he was going to be a pilot,” Marks remembered. “He knew the best way to be a pilot and get the best training was to join the military.”

His mother was a longtime employee at Comstock Public Schools. At the high school, Nava won district and regional championships with the football team as a kicker in 2011 and 2012. He was an all-conference soccer player and part of the 2012 district championship team.

A memorial service held for Capt. Miguel Nava, a U.S. Marine from Comstock Park who was killed in a helicopter crash. (March 3, 2024)

His football teammates say he was a pillar in the locker room.

“The smile on his face in the serious moments was very calming in those big games,” said John Weldon, a teammate and friend of Nava’s.

“He was someone you looked up to,” said Jake Goodin, another one of Nava’s friends. “Even though we’re all the same age, he was someone we looked up to just because of the way he carried himself.”

Nava’s teachers say he excelled in school, was wise and mature beyond his years and displayed a rare humility and appreciation for the sacrifices his parents made.

“He had these lofty goals, he had the drive and the direction to realize those dreams, but he never forgot where he came from,” said Maggie Parrish, a Comstock Park teacher and one of his advisors.

Sarah Anderson, another teacher and advisor, said Nava is “one of the best leaders that we’ve seen come out of Comstock Park.”

Marks said Nava’s call to service came from his father, who immigrated from Mexico to become a U.S. citizen and leave a lasting legacy. Nava’s brother joined the military too. He said his nephew had dreams that “most of us could never even imagine.”

A photo of a young Capt. Miguel Nava, a U.S. Marine from Comstock Park who was killed in a helicopter crash, and his parents. (March 3, 2024)

A memorial service held for Capt. Miguel Nava, a U.S. Marine from Comstock Park who was killed in a helicopter crash. (March 3, 2024)

“He fulfilled those dreams,” Marks said. “Every goal he ever set … he fulfilled those goals.”

He hopes the community remembers Nava’s selflessness and willingness to serve.

“He was a natural-born leader,” Marks said. “I hope that’s what people take from this. I hope that can spur another generation of leaders and teachers.”

Nava is survived by his wife and his son, who was just born last year.

“To see that taken away from one of our best friends so soon and so young in his family’s life … it makes you hug your loved ones a lot closer and make you say I love you and goodbye,” Weldon said.

