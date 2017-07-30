Hero Dog Runs To Get Help For Girls, 8 and 16, Struck by Lightning

A hero dog helped rescue two young girls who were struck by lightning in Utah on Friday.

Police said the two girls, 8 and 16, were riding an ATV while out camping with their family when they decided to get off and have “a look around with the family dog,” police said.

On their way back to the campsite, the girls were struck by lightning. Police said the dog then ran back to the camp to get help and led family members to the girls.

They were both found unconscious.

The 8-year-old suffered critical injuries, and the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries. They were both airlifted to an area hospital, police said.

Authorities did not name the dog's breed.

