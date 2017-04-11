Hero Doctor Shares How He Risked His Life to Save Woman Attacked in New Orleans

The medical student shot in the stomach while coming to the aid of a woman being abducted in New Orleans is sharing his story, including the moment he was told by the assailant, "I am just going to kill you."

Peter Gold, now 27, nearly lost his life as he came to the stranger's rescue in November 2015.

"I think about it every single day," he told Inside Edition.

In the shocking surveillance video taken at about 4 a.m. on November 20, 2015, Gold witnessed a man dragging a woman toward his vehicle. When Gold confronted the man, the two exchanged words before the gunman opened fire and shot the Tulane medical student in the stomach.

"I happen to see a man really dragging a woman across the ground," Gold recalled. "He had her in a choke hold and I immediately said to myself, 'This is not right.' I acted on my instincts and next thing I knew, I was out of the car yelling at the man. I offered him my cell phone and I didn't have any cash on me, and he turned to me and said, 'Forget it, I am just going to kill you.'"

Then the assailant, later identified as Euric Cain, took aim at Gold's head and pulled the trigger three times, but each time the gun jammed.

Gold was on the phone with his mother at the time and remembers the moment he told her, "Something is wrong."

"She heard the entire thing happen, had it on speaker phone, and both my mom and my dad heard the gunshot go off," he said.

Gold was later rushed to the hospital, where he eventually recovered.

"When something like this happens to you and you wake up and your whole family is around, you know you are going to be okay," he said.

Two years since the incident that changed his life, Gold has graduated from Tulane and is a orthopedics resident in New York City.

Remarkably, Gold said he had not seen the harrowing surveillance video until recently.

When he watched the video with Inside Edition, he said he didn't realize that the gunman was behind him.

Dr. Gold is lucky to be alive and says he wants to give back. He's started a foundation called “Strong City" to help kids who may be headed down the wrong path.

As for the gunman, he fled the scene after he shot Gold. DNA evidence later linked him to the rape and kidnapping of a tourist couple less than 24 hours later.

Cain was later arrested and pleaded guilty to attempted murder for trying to kill Gold and attempted kidnapping and rape and other offenses in October 2016. He was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

Gold read a victim impact statement at Cain's sentencing.

