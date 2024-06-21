Hero Dad Jumps in Pool to Rescue 2-Year-Old Daughter

A North Carolina dad leaped into a backyard pool to rescue his 2-year-old daughter. The incident happened as kids were frolicking in the pool. At some point, the toddler's parents took her out of the pool and took off her floaties. The child made it back into the water. Her dad, Matthew Shortridge, instantly jumped into the pool. While Shortridge performed CPR, a family friend began chest compressions. Suddenly, the 2-year-old began to breathe.

