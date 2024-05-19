‘Hero boxes’ of Girl Scout cookies headed to fighting forces overseas

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Troops overseas will soon be getting a special treat, courtesy of a local nonprofit that spent Saturday packing boxes of Girl Scout cookies just for them.

Blue Star Mothers of South Carolina were at American Legion Post 40 in Socastee, where they filled more than 130 packages with the snacks, donated by the Charleston-based Girl Scout Council.

“When you come out of Walmart and they are standing there and you say, ‘no, I don’t want any cookies,’ and they say, ‘would you like to support the troops?’ and you say yes, this is where they end up,” said Carol Dion, president of the Blue Star Mothers of South Carolina.

Organizers said soldiers should get the packages in about two weeks.

Blue Star Mothers have been sending cookies for about ten years.

“I had a couple of people who said, ‘no, we don’t need anything,'” Dion said. “Because I told them we were sending out hero boxes they said, ‘well wait a minute, I could use some Girl Scout cookies.

* * *

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

