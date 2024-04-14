Herndon Police: Officer fires gun during domestic incident

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Herndon Police said one of its officers fired his gun during an incident on Sunday afternoon.

Weather Flash: How does a thunderstorm form?

Police said they responded to a domestic incident in which an officer fired his duty weapon.

Both people involved in the domestic incident were transported to the hospital.

The officer is uninjured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.