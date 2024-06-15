Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office to host hiring fairs

Jun. 14—The Federal Emergency Management Agency Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is hosting a series of hiring fairs over the summer and fall as it seeks to shore up a staff to help fire victims.

The positions will support FEMA's mission to process claims and compensate victims of the largest fire in New Mexico history.

The fairs will be held on the second floor of the Santa Fe Community College Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Rd.

The hiring events will be held on the following days:

Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.July 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2022 wildfire, New Mexico's largest in history, destroyed more than 314,000 acres and 900 structures. The U.S. Forest Service took responsibility for starting the blaze, which began as a prescribed burn but spread out of control in high winds in April 2022 and took more than two months to contain.

Congress set aside nearly $4 billion to compensate victims. The FEMA Claims Office has paid out $802 million.

People interested in attending the hiring fairs are also encouraged to attend an upcoming free, federal resume writing workshop on July 10, July 17, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 or Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. To attend the workshops, individuals can register at the following link: fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_oILjXrmoQsqYxEcNSZxXBA#/registration.

"Claims Office staff are at the heart of our mission, working hard to improve operations and maximize compensation to claimants," Jay Mitchell, director of operations of the FEMA Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office said in a statement. "Hiring individuals from this community reinforces our commitment to New Mexico and the important work it will take to rebuild."