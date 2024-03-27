Hermann Wurst Haus, Fulton Wurst Haus win statewide honors for meats

The Hermann Wurst Haus cut the ribbon on its new, German-style meat vending machines in June 2021. This March, the Wurst Haus won 13 awards for its meat products.

A sibling pair of mid-Missouri culinary mainstays took home serious hardware earlier this month, honored for their excellence in meat.

The Hermann Wurst Haus won the best of show award for its sweet bologna at the Missouri Association of Meat Processors' 85th annual convention held March 1-3 in Columbia.

This was one of 13 awards the Hermann market and restaurant won, according to a news release. Its Fulton counterpart took home 10 awards, including honors for its pineapple teriyaki snack sticks, sweet bologna, summer sausage and more.

Both the Hermann and Fulton operations are owned by Mike and Lynette Sloan, who opened the Hermann Wurst Haus in Sept. 2011, according to their website. Both locations offer a dine-in deli menu, butchering services and more. They specialize in German-style sausages, bratwursts and other smoked meats.

Last month's competition featured 240 products, judged in 22 different classes, according to the news release.

For more on these meat producers, visit https://www.hermannwursthaus.com/ and https://fultonwursthaus.com/.

