Herman Buck Jr. becomes first Native American to serve on Farmington City Council

For the first time in nearly four months, every seat on the Farmington City Council is filled.

Councilors voted unanimously during their Tuesday, March 26 meeting to approve Mayor Nate Duckett’s nomination of Navajo businessman Herman Buck Jr. to fill the District 2 council seat left vacant when Sean Sharer resigned in the middle of December.

Buck, who was chosen from a field of 10 eligible applicants, will fill the remainder of Sharer’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2025. He was scheduled to begin his term in office on the morning of Wednesday, March 27 after taking the oath of office.

The 50-year-old Buck, a Shiprock native, has lived in District 2 in Farmington for the last 15 years. He is the owner of Buck’s Tire and Towing in Shiprock, a 40-year-old business he took over from his late father, and is a Shiprock High School graduate.

Buck also serves as a coach for USA Boxing and operates Punch’s Boxing Club. He and his wife of 26 years, Jennifer Reyes Buck, have four daughters. Buck is also fluent in Navajo and English.

The mayor introduced Buck at the beginning of the meeting by describing the process he went through to select Sharer’s replacement, and describing Buck as a family man, a strong Christian and a hard worker. He noted that he had continued to receive calls through Tuesday morning from people advocating on Buck’s behalf, noting that those qualities help him rise to the top of the heap during the selection process.

“We are looking for individuals who are leaders throughout this community,” Duckett said. “ … I’m absolutely thrilled to put his name into the hat (for approval by the council).”

The mayor said he already had received assurances from Buck that he will run for a full term in District 2 next year when the current term expires.

Councilor Linda Rodgers, who joined the council in August 2015 after being appointed by Mayor Tommy Roberts to complete the unexpired term of Councilor Dan Darnell, noted that she had known Buck for many years, referring to him by his nickname, Punchy.

“I know him to a man of integrity and a man of honesty,” she said, explaining that she looked forward to serving with him on the council for the next 18 months.

Councilor Janis Jakino said she considered the chance to approve a new council member a special responsibility, one she did not take lightly. She said she appreciated the opportunity to serve as the voice of the voters of District 2.

After Buck’s nomination was unanimously approved, Duckett noted the momentous nature of the moment, with Buck becoming the first Native American to serve on the council.

“It is certainly historic,” he said.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Herman Buck Jr. will fill District 2 seat on Farmington Council