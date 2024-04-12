Herkimer County launches survey to address 'serious issue' of food insecurity. What to know

Food insecurity is a serious issue in Herkimer County and officials have developed a survey to address the issue, the county said Friday in a statement.

Robert D. Hollum, chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature, said the county was recently notified by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) that a survey it had conducted showed “food insecurity is a serious issue in our county.”

“Our staff immediately contacted and met with members of DOH,” Hollum said in a statement. “After this meeting we convened all who deal with this issue on a daily basis: our county departments, Catholic Charities, our food banks, Cornell Cooperative Extension, The Foodbank of Central NY and HealthNet. We have added a representative each from HCCC, our school system and the Hunger Coalition.”

Creating a survey

William Weakley, chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the Herkimer County Legislature said the county had worked with Herkimer and Oneida County Planning to develop a way to combat “this very important issue.”

A survey was developed, and it is open through May 10, Weakley said.

The survey is available on the county’s website, the food bank’s website and those within the Herkimer County BOCES network.

“We encourage everyone to participate – the average time to complete the survey is under three minutes,” Weakley said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Herkimer County develops survey to address food insecurity