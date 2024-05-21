Herkimer County chairman facing alleged drug charges

The chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature is facing alleged drug charges following an incident over the weekend, according to police.

According to a representative of the Ilion Police Department, on Sunday, May 19, at around 7:44 p.m., Robert Hollum, 49, was issued two appearance tickets — one for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and another for having an open container.

Robert Hollum

When asked if the chairman had been pulled over, the representative declined to comment, saying “[The Ilion Police Department] was called to the area” and that they couldn’t comment on the circumstances at this time. They added that the department would soon release more details in a statement.

Hollum is set to appear before the Village of Ilion Court on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Herkimer County Legislature issued a statement stating that it was aware of the incident “concerning personnel within the county over the weekend.” The statement added that they would be declining to comment.

