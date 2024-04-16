Heritage valedictorian, salutatorian shine in classroom and competition
Heritage valedictorian, salutatorian shine in classroom and competition
Heritage valedictorian, salutatorian shine in classroom and competition
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Ugg, Le Creuset, Tory Burch, Spanx and more.
Morgan updated the old-school Plus Four with a better interior and tech, but it retains its iconic wood frame.
Meta is temporarily shutting down Threads in Turkey on April 29. This follows an injunction against data-sharing with Instagram.
Meta said on Monday that it plans to "temporarily" shutter Threads in Turkey from April 29, in response to an interim injunction imposed by the Turkish competition authority last month over the way Meta shares data between Threads and Instagram. The Turkish Competition Authority (TCA), known as Rekabet Kurumu, noted on March 18 that its investigations found that Meta was abusing its dominant market position by combining the data of users who create Threads profiles with that of their Instagram account — without giving users the choice to opt in.
The story of O.J. Simpson is both simple and complicated, both overwhelming and easy. Mostly it was tragic.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie shares a couple of pieces of strategy to help ensure a dominant end to Week 2 of the season.
A flagship European Union digital market regulation appears to be shaking up competition in the mobile browser market. It's been a little over a month since the Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into application and there are early signs it's having an impact by forcing phone makers to show browser choice screens to users. On Wednesday, Reuters reported growth data shared by Cyprus-based web browser Aloha and others that it said suggests the new law is stirring the competitive pot and helping smaller browser makers gain share or at least grab more attention than they were.
The thin space-savers are worth every penny. Get inspired to start that spring cleaning!
Apple’s stock is struggling to find its footing. Shares of the tech giant have declined 8.5% since the start of the year, wiping more than $300 billion from its market capitalization.
Meta has asked a court to throw out an FTC lawsuit that aims to force the company to unwind its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp. It argued that the agency "has failed to provide evidence to support its claims."
The Mark Cuban-approved, plant-based gentle giants will have you feeling clean and fresh post-bathroom break — whether at home or on the road.
Score the stylish layering piece that over 41,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
“People thought we were crazy to put another singing show on. They thought we would only last maybe a year. It's ironic that it’s lasted 25 seasons," Carson Daly, the show's host and executive producer, told Yahoo Entertainment.
GM Design Heritage Archive shares never-before-seen concept sketches of the Pontiac Aztek with The Autopian, offering a glimpse of what could have been.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
A new report highlights the demand for startups building open source tools and technologies for the snowballing AI revolution, with the adjacent data infrastructure vertical also heating up. Runa Capital, a venture capital (VC) firm that left Silicon Valley and moved its HQ to Luxembourg in 2022, has published the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index for the past four years, shining a light on the fastest-growing commercial open source software (COSS) startups.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
If the Steelers decide to pick up the fifth-year option on Justin Fields, it could make for an uncomfortable QB room with Russell Wilson.