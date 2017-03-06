Heritage GT, performance models among Ford highlights at Geneva

Ford is delivering the company's most comprehensive lineup of performance models ever. The Geneva Motor Show this week will feature fast and furious Fords from hatchbacks to supercars and a special limited edition GT.

First up, Ford has introduced a three-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine into the third-generation Fiesta ST for the first time. In addition the company is showing the Focus ST petrol and diesel models, the acclaimed Focus RS, and, it goes without saying, the iconic Mustang.

Ford performance car sales recorded a 60% increase in 2016. Jim Farley, Ford European chairman and CEO said, "Accessible performance is at the heart of what we do at Ford. From the active aerodynamics of the Ford GT supercar to the Drive Modes of our next generation Fiesta ST, our Ford Performance models are developed using innovation that brings the driving thrill of our race cars to customers on the road."

Next-generation Fiesta ST

The Fiesta ST will be the first Ford Performance model ever powered by a three-cylinder engine and the first Fiesta ST to feature selectable Drive Modes. Ford's all-new 1.5-liter EcoBoost petrol engine will deliver 200PS, 290Nm of torque and an anticipated 0-62mph acceleration in 6.7 seconds. Utilizing cylinder deactivation technology, Ford claims the engine will reduce emissions.

New Drive Modes will enable engine, steering and stability controls to be configured to Normal, Sport and Track settings for an optimized fun-to-drive experience. For those that appreciate it, Electronic Sound Enhancement technology will deliver an even more satisfying driving experience by amplifying the naturally sporty sound of the three-cylinder engine.

Ford GT

With the Ford GT supercar set to return to the Le Mans 24HR race this year, Geneva will be treated to the sight of a limited edition Ford GT in '66 Heritage livery. The model honors Ford's 1966 Le Mans victory, offering a Shadow Black exterior in either gloss or matte finish with silver stripes and exposed carbon fiber; Frozen White hood and door graphics; and 20" one-piece forged aluminum wheels.

The spirit of innovation that brought the world the Ford Cosworth DFV engine is reflected 50 years on in Ford's EcoBoost engines from the all-new three-cylinder 1.5 liter EcoBoost to the twin-turbocharged 3.5 liter V6 EcoBoost engine that powered the Ford GT race car to victory at Le Mans last year. Ford's continued investment in performance models will be good news for driving enthusiasts.

The Geneva Motor Show opens to the public March 9.