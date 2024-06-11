Heritage Flight Museum to open doors to honor their late founder, astronaut Bill Anders

The Heritage Flight Museum in Bellingham is opening its doors to the public to honor its founder, Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders, who passed away in a plane crash near the San Juan Islands on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the museum said they are devastated by the loss and are grateful to the public for its support during this time.

Ander’s nephew Greg said, “It’s strange that my grandfather died and the whole world knows.”

Anyone that would like to show their respects is invited to visit the museum’s Earthrise Gallery, an area of the museum dedicated to one of the most photographs ever taken.

FILE - This Dec. 24, 1968, file photo made available by NASA shows the Earth behind the surface of the moon during the Apollo 8 mission. Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic “Earthrise” photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday, June 7, 2024, when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state. He was 90. (William Anders/NASA via AP, File)

Visitors are asked to reflect quietly while the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The aircraft hangars will not be open.

There will be no fee during this time of mourning.

