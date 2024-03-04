Heritage Commission wants Hallsville School preserved

Mar. 4—Members of the Manchester Heritage Commission have voted to send a letter to city aldermen asking that whatever potential use for the former Hallsville School is decided upon, preserving the historic structure be part of the plans.

Hallsville School was an elementary school that served the neighborhood from its construction in 1891 to its closing in June 2021.

Aldermen hit the reset button on discussions about the future of the former school last year after plans to convert the vacant building into a mixed-use community center were scrapped.

A proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children's Alliance was withdrawn because of inadequate funding.

Former Heritage Commission member Aurore Eaton said she would like to see the building saved, suggesting placing a historic preservation easement on the property could be an option.

Preservation easements are legal agreements that protect significant features of a historic property. It is a legally enforceable agreement that allows the owner of the property to retain ownership, use and possession while granting to someone else the authority to protect the historic and architectural features of the property.

The owner retains all of the usual rights to the property except the right to substantially alter or fail to maintain its historic character.

Alderman Christine Fajardo told Heritage Commission members there hasn't been any "shortage of debate" about the school and its future.

"There's different ideas about how it could or should be used, but the general consensus is that it should be preserved," Fajardo said.

Last month, members of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted 3-2 to support sending a Request for Proposals out once again for the vacant site.

Alderman Dan Goonan said he would hate to lose the site as a community center.

"I always thought this was a historic property — maybe it didn't reach that level but I went to school there and I would hate to lose the building," Goonan said. I think this could help the community, especially in that area."

Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur said the committee and full board will have "final say" on what goes in at the site.

"If somebody wants to tear it down and put up a gas station, obviously that is not going to pass," Levasseur said.

Alderman Ross Terrio said the city has a "long history of making bad real estate deals." He said he talked to abutters of the school, about 9-10 residents at 15 properties.

"I wanted to get a feel from the neighborhood," Terrio said. "They are disappointed. They love parking there and I said if it goes to private development you are going to lose that and they understood. Almost all of them were okay with somebody coming in and building an office or office/residential.

"The feeling of the neighborhood that I got was the overwhelming majority wanted office space and/or residential space."

Over the summer, the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings requested the Parks and Recreation Department provide information on the viability and associated costs of reusing Hallsville School as a community center, with space potentially occupied by Parks and Rec, the city's Office of Youth Services (OYS) and community partners.

Mark Gomez, the city's chief of Parks, Recreation and Cemetery, was given $5,000 to pay for the services of a licensed professional architect, Fred Matuszewski of Matuszewski Architects in Bedford.

Matuszewski estimates the plan would require nearly $5 million in upgrades and $100,000 in annual maintenance costs.

"The proposed reuse would significantly bolster the ability of Parks & Rec, Youth Services, and the local nonprofits with whom we have a working relationship, to accomplish our respective missions and better serve the Manchester community," Gomez wrote in a memo to aldermen.

Project totals include a construction manager's general conditions and fee, along with a design fee. The estimates don't include tenant furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Matuszewski estimates repurposing the building for a community center would require $3,529,000 in construction costs, including:

—$1,075,000 in upgrades to the building's envelope, including replacing the roof, masonry cleaning, window replacement and exterior painting;

—$1,495,000 in building system upgrades;

—$959,000 in total building interior finish costs.

Add in $722,000 in construction manager costs and $353,000 in architectural fees and the total estimated cost for the project comes in at $4,604,000.

The estimates are provided for information purposes only to help aldermen determine the best course of action regarding the future of the former school.