Here's who won Rockford Register Star Student of the Week for March 18-22

Freeport senior Kyla Reisenbichler is the winner of the March 18-22 Rockford Register Star Student of the Week poll.

She collected 1,356 votes to clinch a narrow victory over Guilford's Rolando Guzman who collected, 1,318 votes.

Reisenbichler is a National Honor Society member, cheerleader, a singer and musician who was recently accepted to the Northern Illinois University School of Music where she will pursue her passion of becoming a choral teacher.

Kyla Reisenbichler

Other nominees were Trenna Carlson of East, Matthew Dickman of Boylan and Ekaterina Dmitrieva of Auburn.

Anyone wishing to nominate a high school student for Student of the Week can send an email to studentoftheweek@rrstar.com by noon Friday. Be sure to include the student's name, age, grade in school, a list of academic and extracurricular achievements, a photo of the student and a couple sentences about why that student deserves to be in Student of the Week.

A list of finalists for Student of the Week publishes online at rrstar.com on Mondays and in print in the Rockford Register Star on Tuesdays.

Readers can vote for who they think deserves the title of Student of the Week in our online poll. You can vote as many times as you want until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Winners are announced online Friday and in print Sundays.

