Here's who won in the Nueces County primaries.

While primary election winners began Wednesday to prep for contests in the fall, candidates in two races were gearing up for Republican primary runoffs scheduled for May.

Races in the Republican primary for district attorney, as well as constable precinct 2, are anticipated to be back on the ballot in May.

The results of most of the races on Tuesday were expected, said Nueces County Republican Party chairman Carmen Calderone on Wednesday.

Interim District Attorney Jimmy Granberry and attorney James Sales were the top vote-getters in a three-way race to be the Republican nominee.

Following the departure of former District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, Granberry was appointed by the governor to serve as district attorney pending the general election.

“It’s definitely a unique situation with how this primary played out and how everyone got involved with the candidates,” Calderone said. “The governor’s appointment definitely made it a little interesting.”

Also going to Republican primary runoff will be Jason McCahan and Mike Boucher for Constable Precinct 2.

The Democratic Party’s candidate slate is largely finalized – with the exception of a race for Nueces County Constable Precinct 2, which is anticipated to go into a Democratic primary runoff, said Nueces County Democratic Chairman Rene Saenz.

“I’m very pleased with the candidates that we have moving into the general election,” he said. “I think they make a solid slate.”

Some of the other higher-profile races showed wide margins, including the Democratic primary for District 34 state representative and Republican primary race for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 1.

Unofficial, complete voting results are not official until formal canvassing.

However, unofficial voting returns – with all precincts reporting – became available late Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the biggest local races.

District attorney, Republican primary

Unofficial, complete voting returns showed Granberry bringing in about 8,347 votes, or about 44%, followed by Sales, who saw 5,945 ballots cast in his favor, or about 31%.

Assistant District Attorney Kristi Britt pulled in about 4,672 votes, or about 25%, according to the unofficial returns.

Granberry said Wednesday morning that it has been an “interesting experience."

“I’ve learned a lot and hope to do better as we go forward,” he said.

Sales told the Caller-Times late Tuesday that he hoped those who had supported Britt – who he said had run “a very strong race” – would support his campaign in the upcoming runoff.

In a statement sent to the Caller-Times, Britt wrote that she was "obviously disappointed in the result but grateful for the journey.”

“I am thankful for all those that supported me,” she wrote. “I will continue to look for ways to serve my community."

The runoff May 28 will be setting the stage for what is likely to be a heated race coming up in the fall.

The position was vacated by Gonzalez, a Democrat, when he resigned last year to join the Democratic primary seeking nomination to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. He lost the primary Tuesday night.

Granberry, who was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, has a term that expires Dec. 31, 2024, or until a successor is elected.

All three who ran in the primary were good candidates, Calderone said.

Regardless who wins the Republican primary in the runoff, the party will support the candidate, he added.

Who is ultimately selected by voters is expected to face attorney Terry Shamsie – who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary – in the November election.

District 34 state representative, Democratic primary

Unofficial, complete voting returns for District 34 state representative in the Democratic primary showed former state representative Solomon P. Ortiz Jr. with more than double the votes in his favor compared to competitor Roland Barrera.

The unofficial returns tallied about 4,863 votes for Ortiz – about 73% of the total cast – and Barrera garnering about 1,803 votes, about 27%.

Joseph Ramirez, campaign manager for Ortiz, said late Tuesday that the campaign “cannot take this win lightly,” citing among important issues education, as well as women’s rights.

“Even though we won the primary, we’re going to start campaigning (Wednesday) for the general election and deliver for South Texas,” he said.

Ortiz previously served as state representative for the same area from 2006 to 2011.

Barrera, an independent insurance agent and benefits consultant, is a three-term city of Corpus Christi Council member.

He said late Tuesday that the campaign had worked hard to get his message out and suggested that they hadn’t been able to “escape the name (recognition.)”

Work will continue on the City Council and within the community, he said.

“We wish Solomon Ortiz the best,” Barrera said.

A position long held by Abel Herrero, the seat was vacated when Herrero chose not to seek re-election.

Ortiz is expected to vie with uncontested Republican primary candidate, chemical engineer Denise Villalobos, for District 34 state representative in November.

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 1, Republican primary

Unofficial, complete voting returns showed a former Nueces County commissioner taking the Republican primary candidacy for the seat he served in previously.

The returns tallied about 3,368 votes for Mike Pusley – roughly 77% – and Rachel Caballero with about 1,026 votes, or about 23% of the total cast in early voting.

Pusley said late Tuesday that he was prepared to begin work for the general election.

“We’re very thrilled and I’m very thankful to the voters for their confidence,” he said.

Caballero could not immediately be reached either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Pusley was elected as Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 1 three times, serving about nine years on the court. His last term was cut short when he resigned to run for county judge in November 2018.

Former Nueces County judge Barbara Canales won the election, and Pusley later ran and was elected to an at-large seat on the City Council in 2020 and again in 2022.

Caballero, who is self-employed in a small bookkeeping and light accounting business, has run for a City Council position in the past.

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 1 is a seat currently held by incumbent Robert Hernandez, a Democrat.

Unofficial, complete voting returns showed about 1,381votes – about 62% of ballots cast – supporting Hernandez, and about 853, or about 38%, for his challenger, Jesse Molina.

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3, Democratic primary

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3 John Marez is anticipated to be the Democratic party’s candidate for the November election, according to the unofficial, complete voting returns.

Marez garnered about 1,758 votes – about 52% -- while building consultant Ortiz was supported by about 1,630, or about 48%.

Marez has served on the commissioners court for two terms.

“It goes to say people know our record and we’ve been serving our community,” he said.

Ortiz said he was optimistic early Tuesday evening that he would take the race, but could not be immediately reached when full returns were released.

Larry Cantu Jr. will be the Republican nominee. Fellow candidate Rene Cervantes, a former police chief, died Monday.

