Here's who won Caller-Times Student of the Week

This week's Caller-Times Student of the Week is Calallen High School's Riley Unterbrink.

Riley Unterbrink garnered 59% of the votes. This week's runner-up was Rufino Medado of Gregory-Portland High School.

Here's what Calallen High School shared about Unterbrink:

Riley Unterbrink is currently ranked ninth in the graduating class of 2024. He is a member of the varsity football and track team. Riley is a member of the NHS, Interact and River Hills 4H Clubs. He has participated in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show for many years where he won grand champion pen of broilers for the 2022 and 2023 shows. Riley plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in poultry science."

Also nominated was Joshua Davis of Flour Bluff High School.

Last week, Caleb Bippert of Flour Bluff High School won the honor.

School officials have the opportunity to nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

The next poll will open Monday.

