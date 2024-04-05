This week's Caller-Times Student of the Week winner is Logan Blanchard of Banquete High School.

Also nominated was Mona Zhang of Flour Bluff High School.

Here's what Banquete ISD shared about Blanchard:

"Logan Blanchard, a junior at Banquete High School, has consistently demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics and service to the community, making him a truly remarkable individual. Logan is a straight A student who is also part of our health science program through Del Mar College. He is currently certified in EKG and is working towards his phlebotomy certification. Logan's commitment to academic excellence and service has earned him membership in the National Honor Society. Logan also participates in our athletic program participating in football as a wide receiver, basketball as a shooting guard and track. Outside of school, Logan also participates in the AAU basketball league with the Corpus Christi Strikers and he also makes time to volunteer with his church and the Alice Food Pantry. He embodies the values of our school community and serves as a role model for his peers."

The last Caller-Times Student of the Week was Flour Bluff ISD's Nicholas Sessions.

The nominations for next week's poll will be published online at caller.com on Monday morning. Voting will run from 5 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday.

School officials have the opportunity to nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's who won Caller-Times Student of the Week