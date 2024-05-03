Here's the winner of Rockford Register Star Student of the Week for April 29-May 2

Hononegah High School senior Cassidy Davenport is this week's Rockford Register Star Student of the Week.

Davenport received nearly 70% of the vote in the Student of the Week poll.

Davenport recently learned CPR and put her training to use to help save the life of a choking child during a visit to the Target store in Machesney Park. She was recognized last week at the Winnebago County Board meeting for her heroic actions.

Cassidy Davenport

Other finalists include Boylan's John Kerestes and East's Jaidyn Eisman.

Anyone wishing to nominate a high school student for Student of the Week can send an email to studentoftheweek@rrstar.com by 11 a.m. Friday. Be sure to include the student's name, age, grade in school, a list of academic and extracurricular achievements, a photo of the student and a few sentences about why that student deserves to be in Student of the Week.

A list of finalists for Student of the Week publishes online at rrstar.com on Mondays and in print in the Rockford Register Star on Tuesdays.

Readers can vote for who they think deserves the title of Student of the Week in our online poll. You can vote as many times as you want until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Winners are announced online Friday and in print on Sundays.

