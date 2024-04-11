Here's how Wilmington wants to regulate Airbnb and other short-term rentals

Late-night partying, increased traffic and activity at all hours at some short-term rental units in Wilmington have prompted city lawmakers to consider regulations for Airbnb, Vrbo and other popular short-term rental options.

Wilmington recently received complaints from neighbors about problem short-term rental units, issuing “a handful of cease-and-desist letters in recent months,” which Mayor Mike Purzycki’s deputy chief of staff John Rago said the property owners have complied with.

“Currently, short-term rentals fall into the category of abbreviated hotel/motel stays or shorter-term residential property rentals as far as enforcement, so additional definition and regulation are needed,” Rago said.

An ordinance sponsored by city Councilperson Bregetta Fields and co-sponsored by Councilperson Nathan Field would establish regulations and guidelines for the short-term rental market, including creating a 3% lodging tax on each booking for short-term rentals and rules and obligations for rental owners.

Some of the proposed restrictions include:

Making short-term rental units a secondary use for the property only.

Ensuring contact information for the rental owner is shared with guests.

Prohibiting ownership of a rental unit by a business entity.

Requiring insurance coverage.

Limiting the occupancy in short-term rental units.

Neither council member responded to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.

The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed regulations during its Community Development & Urban Planning Committee meeting May 9.

Rago said the administration is supportive of the proposed ordinance and “looks forward to working with the council sponsor to get the ordinance into final form.”

Proponents vs. opponents

Trolley Square homeowner David Storm said he lives right next to an Airbnb property, which has been negatively impacting his quality of life.

“These homes do not strengthen communities; they weaken them. They price out homeowners, disrupt residents and are an overall net negative to the city,” Storm said during public comment at Wilmington City Council’s meeting April 4. “This ordinance strikes a balance – it negates the negative and allows people to rent out rooms in their home in a regulated manner.”

Not all short-term rental owners are opposed to regulating the market.

More than one owner said during public comment that they’re not opposed to paying their fair share in taxes, and agreed that ensuring guests have proper contact information for the owner is important.

Two short-term rental owners said their guests are primarily physicians, nurses, attorneys and other working professionals who have either recently moved to the area and need an immediate place to stay, or are working in the area for a short period of time.

But owners also stressed that the proposed regulations go too far, some equating it to an outright “ban” that would “make it impossible to continue running” their businesses.

