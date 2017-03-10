Here's Why Zac Posen Refuses To dress Melania and Ivanka Trump

“I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now,” Posen told the Daily Beast.

It’s no surprise that designer Zac Posen has said he is not interested in dressing the two most important women in President Donald Trump's life since many other designers have refused as well.

The 36-year-old multiaward-winning designer and advocate for runway diversity, told the Daily Beast he has “no current plans to dress members of the first family,” adding he is “staying away from bringing my brand into politics.”

Read: Is Melania Trump The New Jackie Kennedy? First Lady Channels Fashion Icon Again With Style Choices

He also noted everyone has the right to voice a political opinion. For instance, he said, there are many “issues” that are deeply upsetting to him including, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, immigration, arts funding and Planned Parenthood. He said these issues are “very close to my heart.”

“And I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them. I think it’s important to use your voice,” he said.

Overall, Posen said he isn’t too pleased with what’s been happening under the Trump administration.

“I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now,” Posen told the Daily Beast. “I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store.”

Posen said the industry needs to be “cautious” in how it advocates for issues. “You can’t market or commercialize feminism as an entity. One has to be careful,” he explained. Posen, who describes himself as “very pro-woman," said his goal is to support the “amazing women” he works with, adding he is all about serving “powerful women” with his clothing line.

“It’s a message about creativity and process. And being able to self-create is the message I want to share [with] the generation of young people being born now,” he said.

Posen has joined many high-profile designers, including Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, who have also declined to dress the Trumps. In contrast, Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenberg have said they would be pleased to dress them.

Related Articles