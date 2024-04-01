Here's why Tallahassee will one day be the solar eclipse capital of the U.S.

Tallahassee may not catch a full view of the total solar eclipse in April, but in about 28 years the city will have the distinction of becoming a solar eclipse capital of the United States.

Florida's capital will have seen totality in four solar eclipses between 1918 and 2052, setting a major astronomical record and making it one of the most eclipsed cities across the contiguous U.S., according to the Washington Post.

All told in a 200 year period, Tallahassee has seen the sun fully go dark in 1918 and 1970, and will again in 2045 and 2052.

The 2045 path of totality will cross Alabama, Arkansas, northern California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

In 2052, the only states to be in the path of totality will be the southwest Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

Viewers in the path of totality can catch a view with the naked eye of what quite literally looks like a black hole sun. The path of totality is the area where people on Earth can see the moon completely cover the sun as the moon's shadow falls upon them.

The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. "You may be able to see a 360-degree sunset. You may also be able to see some particularly bright stars or planets in the darkened sky. The air temperature will drop and often an eerie silence will settle around you," NASA said.

Eclipse glasses are required for the eclipse if you're looking at it from outside the path of totality. Inside the path, you need the glasses for the moments before and after totality, when the moon is not totally blocking the sun.

On average, a total solar eclipse only occurs in the same location once every 375 years, according to USA TODAY, which makes Florida's capital an outlier for the ages.

Solar eclipses in the US in 2017, 2024, 2044, 2045, 2052, 2078, 2078, 2099. Tallahassee will see totality in two of them.

Juanita Raymond has been a member of the Tallahassee Astronomical Society for 35 years and deems every eclipse special. She said she was planning to travel to Oklahoma to catch the total solar eclipse in April, but then she realized how busy it could possibly get.

"Fighting all that traffic just to see the total eclipse panicked me," she told the Tallahassee Democrat. "That was enough for me to set my plans on the total solar eclipse August 12, 2045."

Raymond predicts that others will travel to the capital to catch the eclipse too and urges everyone to plan ahead. "We're excited about it because we live here, but every eclipse draws a crowd," she said.

She says viewers should prepare to stay with family or friends; viewers who need to book a stay should set plans months in advance. She also said to scout ahead for locations of restaurants, restrooms and gas stations before traveling.

Will Tallahassee take the title from Perry, Florida?

In 1970 the total eclipse traveled a path from Central America up the east coast of the U.S. – with nearby city of Perry anointed the first city in the U.S. to view the eclipse.

A crowd estimated at between 30,000 people and 50,000 people flocked to the small paper mill town, 50 miles southeast of Tallahassee – which Florida Gov. Claude Kirk officially proclaimed as the “Eclipse Capital of the World” due to its early status and a heightened chance for favorable viewing weather.

On March 7, 1970, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lang Jr. of Bryan, Texas, and their daughter Pamela, are poised to capture the eclipse on film at Perry, but it was a futile wait. A heavy overcast kept the sky spectacular under wraps, and many other astronomy fans didn't even bother to man their telescopes. (Foster Marshall/Times-Union archive)

But Mother Nature thwarted the eclipse tourism when the "city fell victim to a thick layer of clouds," The Democrat reported on March 8 on its front page.

"On that dank and dreary Saturday, scientists from around the world stood in the clutter of their cameras and gauges, shaking their heads and waiting in vain for even a brief glimpse of the eclipsed sun," space.com wrote in an article. "As the moon's giant shadow swept in on schedule, an eerie afternoon darkness fell over the landscape, accompanied by croaking frogs and chirping insects."

"A busload of schoolchildren from Brevard County sang words from a hit from the previous spring: 'Let the sunshine in,' the Jacksonville Times-Union reported. "But no luck. Heavy clouds obscured even an outline of the sun and some frustrated astronomers didn’t bother to man the telescopes they’d brought."

Will Tallahassee get lucky when it gets its moment in the darkened sun?

Partial eclipses of the recent past

The last eclipse in Tallahassee was in October 2023 brought the Great American Eclipse, aka the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun while at its farthest point from Earth. So, the moon won't totally block the sun but leave a "ring of fire" visible around the moon.

Floridians were outside of the path of annularity for the October celestial event and caught about 70% visibility of the eclipse, not to mention the weather was cloudy and so many didn't catch a view. April 8 won't be much different in Tallahassee as viewers are predicted to see 71% of a total eclipse when wearing special safety eyewear.

In 2017, thousands of all ages gathered at the Challenger Learning Center's viewing party at Kleman Plaza to witness the brief but historical solar eclipse to witness 86-percent coverage of the sun.

Holding coveted solar eclipse-safe glasses — or waiting in a long line for a pair — people worried if a cloudy sky would block their view of the rare sun-and-moon alignment.

But soon the sun teased its rays from behind clouds that finally gave way. Gasps of wonder cooed through the glasses-wearing crowd as the moon shadowed the vast majority of the sun.

Don't forget to get your eclipse glasses

Experts warn to never look at a solar eclipse with a naked eye unless it's in the brief window of totality. It is not safe to watch the event unfold without special protective eclipse glasses. Even sunglasses won’t keep out damaging rays that can burn a hole through the retina.

A list of suppliers for safe solar filters and viewers can be found online from The American Astronomical Society (AAS). Various Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart locations sell ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses and/or handheld viewers, the group states.

Safe eclipse glasses will meet the "ISO 12312-2" standard. To best protect your eyes, the AAS recommends wearing eclipse glasses that are "recognized by the American Astronomical Society's Solar Eclipse Task Force as a supplier of safe solar viewers/filters," per the AAS site.

The Challenger Learning Center is also selling approved solar eclipse glasses for $2. Crowds will gather outside in Kleman plaza for the big event.

There are alternative options for viewing the eclipse if glasses are not available. Casting a shadow on the ground using a pen and punching a hole through a sheet of paper or using a colander works just as well as any pair of glasses. The AAS site offers helpful instructions to set them up at https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/projection.

Alaijah Brown covers children & families for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee will be solar eclipse capital of the U.S. Here's how