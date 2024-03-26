Here's why Mark Lamb has no official endorsements in his US Senate campaign

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican, is running a low-profile campaign for the U.S. Senate and his team said that applies to official endorsements as well.

Here's what the campaign said when asked for their endorsements:

“Endorsements don’t mean much in modern-day elections and we aren’t pursuing them. That’s because voters don’t want to be told how to vote by political power brokers.

“That’s even more true when they come from the very Washington insiders and special interests you’ve been campaigning against for three years. None of them get to vote in Arizona and their support doesn’t pass the smell test.

“The Republican primary will be decided by Arizona voters who understand we need a nominee who is trustworthy and has a record of working with all sides to get things done. That’s why polls show Sheriff Mark Lamb is the only candidate who can defeat Ruben Gallego in the general election.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Mark Lamb, Pinal County sheriff, has no US Senate endorsements