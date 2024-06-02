Here's why getting around downtown Columbus today is such a pain

May 29, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The downtown Columbus skyline along the Scioto River .

If you're having trouble getting around Columbus today, well, it's 5K, 10K and every-other-race-season.

American Electric Power's annual 10K started bright and early around 6:30 a.m. and will begin wrapping up around 11 a.m.

The race stretches from North Bank Park on Long Street and follows much of the Scioto River before turning onto South High Street looping around Schiller Park in German Village.

Expect some additional delays as the race wraps and runners head home later Sunday morning.

A full route map is available here.

There are also several ramps closed due to ongoing construction, including the Route 315 south ramp to I-70 and several entrances to Interstate 670.

For up-to-the-minute details on highway closures, check out the Ohio Department of Transportation's real-time traffic insights at OhGo.

For a list of other events rounding out the weekend, check out the Dispatch's big list of things to do in and around Columbus.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Here's why getting around downtown Columbus today is such a pain