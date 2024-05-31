Here's why flags are at half staff in New Jersey on Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 359 on Wednesday, directing U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half-staff on Friday, May 31, in recognition and mourning of former New Jersey Supreme Court Associate Justice Alan B. Handler.

Justice Handler passed away on Thursday, May 23, leaving behind his three daughters, stepchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Justice Handler served on the New Jersey Supreme Court for 22 years, where he authored hundreds of opinions. His tenure was marked by significant contributions to the judiciary, helping elevate it to national prominence.

Before his Supreme Court appointment, Handler held several key positions in state government, including chief counsel to Governor Brendan Byrne and first assistant attorney general, as well as eight years as a Superior Court judge, with three years in the Appellate Division.

“Justice Handler was essential in transforming New Jersey's judiciary into the envy of the nation,” Murphy said. “He was regarded as one of the court's intellectual leaders who helped drive the Wilentz court to national prominence, and he was beloved by his colleagues for his sense of humor, curiosity, and tenacity. We extend our condolences to his loved ones and will forever be grateful for his extraordinary life.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Here's why flags are at half mast in New Jersey Friday