Here's who's running for state Legislature in Milwaukee, suburbs in Wisconsin 2024 election

Wisconsin's next election is Aug. 13, when voters across the state will narrow down fields of candidates for partisan offices like state lawmakers and members of Congress.

The August election is a primary, which means voters will determine who advances to the Nov. 5 election. That election includes the presidential race, plus the candidates selected in the August primary.

There might be some unfamiliar names on your ballot this year. Because Wisconsin got new, more competitive legislative maps, fresh faces are campaigning for office, and some previous legislators retired or are running in a different district.

The districts within Milwaukee didn't change much during redistricting, but there were more significant changes in the surrounding suburbs.

To figure out which district you're in, you can type in your address to the state Legislature's site and select the 2024 district checkboxes. To double-check which candidates will be on your ballot, you can enter your address into myvote.wi.gov's "What's on My Ballot" page.

Here's a full list of the candidates running for state Assembly and Senate in the Milwaukee area, and the communities that are included in each new district. Because state Senate terms are four years, not all seats have an election this year.

A (D) denotes a Democrat, an (R) denotes a Republican, and an (i) denotes an incumbent — the person who most recently held the seat. Current lawmakers who are running in new districts are denoted with an (i*).







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7th Assembly District

Includes part of West Allis to the north, and portions of Greenfield to the south.

Karen Kirsch (D)

Lee Whiting (R)

8th Assembly District

Includes neighborhoods south of downtown Milwaukee, with the Menomonee River as the northern boundary.

Enrique Murguia (D)

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D, i)

9th Assembly District

Includes areas between the 7th and 8th Assembly Districts, such as Mitchell Park and West Milwaukee to the north and West Layton Avenue to the south.

Priscilla A. Prado (D)

Deisy España (D)

Ryan Antczak (R)

10th Assembly District

Includes parts of northern Milwaukee, plus Shorewood and Glendale further east and north.

Darrin Madison (D, i)

11th Assembly District

Includes parts of Milwaukee further north and west of the 10th Assembly District, with Havenwoods State Forest as the center point.

Sequanna Taylor (D)

Amillia Heredia (D)

12th Assembly District

Includes the northwest corner of Milwaukee County.

Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. (D)

Katrina Blossom Morrison (D)

Decorah Gordon (D)

Brandon Williford (D)

13th Assembly District

Includes Wauwatosa, Elm Grove and part of Brookfield.

Robyn Vining (D, i*)

Patti Granger (R)

Tom Michalski (R, i)

14th Assembly District

Includes more of West Allis, with the Milwaukee County line as the western border.

Angelito Tenorio (D)

Nathan R. Kieso (D)

Brady Coulthard (D)

Jim Engstrand (R)

15th Assembly District

Includes more of Brookfield to the east, plus Pewaukee to the west.

Sarah Harrison (D)

Adam Neylon (R, i*)

16th Assembly District

Includes much of central Milwaukee west of the Milwaukee River, with Marquette University to the south.

Kalan Haywood (D, i)

17th Assembly District

Includes portions of Milwaukee immediately north of Wauwatosa.

Supreme Moore Omokunde (D, i)

18th Assembly District

Includes many portions of Milwaukee west of the 16th Assembly District, with Washington Park near the center.

Margaret Arney (D)

Angela Kennedy (D)

Kevin Anderson (R)

19th Assembly District

Includes downtown Milwaukee and the lakefront, up to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to the north.

Jarrod Anderson (D)

Ryan Clancy (D, i)

20th Assembly District

Includes many areas south of Milwaukee, like St. Francis, Cudahy and South Milwaukee.

Christine M. Sinicki (D, i)

Mike Moeller (R)

21st Assembly District

Includes areas further west and south of the 20th Assembly District, like Oak Creek, and down to the Milwaukee County line.

David L. Marstellar Jr. (D)

Jessie Rodriguez (R, i)

22nd Assembly District

Includes many suburbs north of Milwaukee, like Cedarburg, Port Washington, part of Mequon and a sliver of Washington County.

Dana Glasstein (D)

Paul Melotik (R, i*)

23rd Assembly District

Includes northern suburbs like Whitefish Bay, Fox Point, Bayside, Brown Deer, part of Mequon and Thiensville. Also includes Concordia University.

Deb Andraca (D, i)

Laurie O'Brien Wolf (R)

24th Assembly District

Includes western suburbs like Germantown and Menomonee Falls.

William Walter (D)

Dan Knodl (R, i*)

Janel Brandtjen (R, i*)

58th Assembly District

Includes parts of Washington County, like West Bend and Slinger.

Deb Anderson (D)

Rick Gundrum (R, i)

59th Assembly District

Includes parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties, like Saukville, Fredonia, Belgium and Random Lake. Includes Campbellsport further north.

Jack Holzman (D)

Robert Brooks (R, i*)

61st Assembly District

Includes areas in the western part of Milwaukee County, like Greendale, Hales Corners and parts of Greenfield.

LuAnn Bird (D)

Martin Tontoe Gomez (R)

Bob Donovan (R, i*)

63rd Assembly District

Includes the southwest corner of Milwaukee County, with Franklin to the north, and runs into parts of Racine County like Caledonia.

Robert Wittke (R, i*)

82nd Assembly District

Includes most of Waukesha and areas slightly south, plus Carroll University.

Samuel N. D'Amico (D)

Kevin Reilly (D)

Scott Allen (R, i*)

83rd Assembly District

Includes areas to the east of the 82nd Assembly District, like New Berlin.

Jill Schindler (D)

Dave Maxey (R, i*)

84th Assembly District

Includes southern parts of Waukesha County, like Muskego and Mukwonago, and runs south into Racine County to Waterford.

Zach Roper (D)

Chuck Wichgers (R, i*)

97th Assembly District

Includes suburbs farther west into Waukesha County and part of Jefferson County, like Delafield, Wales, Dousman and Oconomowoc Lake.

Beth Leonard (D)

Cindi Duchow (R, i*)

98th Assembly District

Includes parts of Waukesha and Washington counties, like Richfield, Hubertus and Hartford.

Del A. Schmechel (D)

Don Pridemore (R)

Jim Piwowarczyk (R)

99th Assembly District

Includes suburban areas north of Assembly District 97, like Hartland, Chenequa, Oconomowoc, Lac La Belle and Ixonia. It also stretches into Dodge County to include areas like Neosho and Rubicon.

Jeffrey Pfannerstill (R)

Barbara Dittrich (R, i*)







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4th Senate District

Includes northern portions of Milwaukee, plus Shorewood and Glendale. A special election is also being held this summer for the seat, though that election is to fill the remainder of outgoing Sen. Lena Taylor's term. This election is for the full, four-year Senate term.

Dora Drake (D, i*)

LaKeshia N. Myers (D, i*)

6th Senate District

Includes much of the central part of the City of Milwaukee, running from the border of Wauwatosa to the Milwaukee River.

LaTonya Johnson (D, i)

8th Senate District

Includes communities north of Milwaukee, such as Whitefish Bay, Fox Point, Brown Deer, Menomonee Falls, Germantown, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton and Port Washington.

Jodi Habush Sinykin (D)

Duey Stroebel (R, i*)

20th Senate District

Includes northern parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties, including Saukville, Slinger, West Bend, Fredonia and Belgium.

Michael Rapp (D)

Daniel Feyen (R, i*)

Timothy Ramthun (R)

28th Senate District

Includes communities southwest of Milwaukee, such as Waukesha, New Berlin, Muskego and Mukwonago.

Megan Lach (D)

Julian Bradley (R, i)

