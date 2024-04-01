Here's where you'll find the cheapest and most expensive burgers in Texas

Getting a burger off the Mickie D’s dollar menu or a cheap square burger from the redheaded girl are days of the past.

Burgers are part of the American experience. Most people want a quality burger for a decent price.

But where in Texas can you get that?

Texas cities with the cheapest prices for a burger

According to Betway Insider, San Antonio and Houston rank in their top 10 for cheapest burgers in the U.S. San Antonio ranked sixth and Houston ranked eighth.

Here’s the average price for a burger in those cities based on the number of burger restaurants per 10,000 residents:

No. 6 - San Antonio : $11.24

No. 8 - Houston: $11.43

Texas cities with the most expensive prices for a burger

Betway Insider ranked 10 cities with the most expensive burgers in the U.S.

El Paso, Austin, and Dallas made the list at Nos. 6, 7, and 10, respectively.

No. 6 - El Paso : $15.01

No. 7 - Austin : $14.56

No. 10 - Dallas: $13.68

Texas’ connection to the hamburger

While the hamburger traces back to Hamburg, Germany, by Otto Kuase, the American version of the sandwich that we know and love today has Texas roots.

According to Texas Monthly, a man named Uncle Fletcher Davis from Athens, Texas, invented the burger we know today.

“According to legend, Uncle Fletch took his sandwich to the 1904 World’s Fair, in St. Louis,” Texas Monthly wrote. “There it was dubbed “hamburger,” a term apparently coined in derision by St. Louis citizens of Teutonic extraction who viewed as barbaric the culinary practice, native to Hamburg, Germany, of devouring large handfuls of ground beef, sometimes raw.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Burger prices are beefy in certain Texas cities, according to study