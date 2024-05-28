Here's where some Wichita County residents may vote Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day for some Wichita County residents. Candidates for Texas 30th Senate District face off in a runoff vote.

Wichita County is split into two state senate districts. The District 28 seat, which includes a large part of western Wichita County, is not contested this year.

Only county residents who live in the 30th district may vote. Districts are marked on voters’ registration cards.

The Republican race is between Denton County residents Brent Hagenbuch and Jace Yarbrough.

The Democratic race is between Michael Braxton and Dale Frey.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and the voting locations are:

Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith Street

Mercy Church, 3101 McNiel Ave.

Texas Highway Department, 1601 Southwest Parkway

Sikes Senter, 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Liberty Baptist Church, 3116 Borton Lane

Life Church, 4350 Seymour Highway

Cameron Gardens Volunteer Fire Department, 153 FM 1740

Commissioner Precinct 2 Building, 102 W. College, Burkburnett

Wichita County Tax Office, 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park

