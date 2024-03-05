Here's how to find where to vote in Wilmington for the NC primary on Super Tuesday

On March 5, polling places in North Carolina will remain open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections recommends voting at off-peak times to avoid busier crowds and longer waits. Early in the morning and just before the polls close tend to be peak voting times.

Unlike early voting, on Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their assigned polling place.

You can find your designated polling location using the NC Voter Search or the Election Day Polling Place Search.

Live updates: Coverage of the NC primary in the Wilmington area

Where to vote in Brunswick County

Here's a list of the precincts in Brunswick County and their designated polling locations according to the Brunswick County NC Board of Elections:

Belville 1: Belville Elementary School: 575 River Road SE, Leland, 28451

Belville 2: Leland Cultural Arts Center: 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, 28451

Boiling Spring Lakes: Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center: 1 Leeds Road, Southport, 28461

Bolivia: Brunswick County Cooperative Extension: 25 Referendum Drive NE, Bldg N, Bolivia, 28422

Brunswick Forest: Brunswick Forest Fitness and Wellness Center: 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway, Leland, 28451

Frying Pan: Shallotte Point Volunteer Fire Department: 4126 Pigott Road SW, Shallotte, 28470

Grissettown: Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall: 111 Causeway Drive, Ocean Isle Beach, 28469

Hickmans Crossroads: Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary School: 250 Pea Landing Road NW, Ash, 28420

Hood Creek: Sandy Creek Town Hall: 114 Sandy Creek Drive, Leland, 28451

Leland: Lincoln Elementary School: 1664 Lincoln Road NE, Leland, 28451

Longwood: Grissettown Longwood Fire and Rescue: 758 Longwood Road NW, Ocean Isle Beach, 28469

Mosquito 1: Virginia Williamson Elementary School: 1020 Zion Hill Road SE, Bolivia, 28422

Mosquito 2: St. James Community Center: 4136 Southport-Supply Road, Southport, 28461

Oak Island 1: Ocean View United Methodist Church: 8400 E Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, 28465

Oak Island 2: Oak Island Recreation Center: 3003 E Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, 28465

Oak Island 3: Oak Island Elks Lodge: 106 E Dolphin Drive, Oak Island, 28465

Secession 1: Lockwood Folly Community Building: 1691 Stanbury Road SW, Supply, 28462

Secession 2: Holden Beach EOC Building: 1044 Sabbath Home Road, Supply, 28462

Shallotte: The Brunswick Center at Shallotte: 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, 28470

Shingletree 1: Sunset Beach Community Center: 200 Station Trail, Sunset Beach, 28468

Shingletree 2: The Brunswick Center at Calabash: 10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash, 28467

Southport 1: The Brunswick Center at Southport: 1513 N Howe St., Suite 1, Southport, 28461

Southport 2: Southport Elementary School: 701 W 9th St., Southport, 28461

Supply: The Brunswick Center at Supply: 101 Stone Chimney Road SE, Supply, 28462

Town Creek: Town Creek Park Community Building: 6420 Ocean Highway E, Winnabow, 28479

Waccamaw: Waccamaw Park Community Building: 5859 Waccamaw School Road NW, Ash, 28420

Woodburn: The Brunswick Center at Leland: 121 Town Hall Drive, Leland, 28451

Where to vote in New Hanover County

Here's a list of the precincts in New Hanover County and their designated polling locations according to the New Hanover County Board of Elections:

(CF01) Wrightsboro School: 2716 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington NC 28401

(CF02) Castle Hayne Elementary: 3925 Roger Haynes Drive, Castle Hayne, NC 28429

(CF05) CFCC-North Campus-McKeithan Center: 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429

(CF06) Northside Baptist Church: 2501 North College Road, Wilmington NC 28405

(FP03) Kure Beach Town Hall: 117 Settlers Lane, Kure Beach NC 28449

(FP04) Myrtle Grove Middle School: 901 Piner Road, Wilmington NC 28409

(FP06) Bellamy Elementary School: 70 Sanders Road, Wilmington NC 28412

(FP07) Anderson Elementary School: 455 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington NC 28412

(FP08) Carolina Beach Muni Complex Rec Center: 1211 Lake Park Blvd. N, Carolina Beach NC 28428

(H01) Cape Fear Christian Church: 811 College Road N, Wilmington NC 28405

(H02) Northeast Regional Library: 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

(H04) College Park Elementary School: 5001 Oriole Drive, Wilmington NC 28403

(H05) Port City Community Church: 250 Vision Drive, Wilmington NC 28403

(H06) Freedom Baptist Church: 802 College Road N, Wilmington NC 28405

(H08) Ogden Elementary School: 3637 Middle Sound Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28411

(H10) Eaton Elementary School: 6701 Gordon Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

(H11) Coastal Community Baptist Church: 7721 Alexander Road, Wilmington, NC 28411

(H12) Porters Neck Elementary School: 416 Edgewater Club Road, Wilmington, NC 28411

(H13) Porters Neck Village (formerly Plantation Village): 1200 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington, NC 28411

(M02) Masonboro Elementary School: 3518 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28409

(M03) Moose Lodge: 4610 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

(M04) United Advent Christian Church: 4912 College Road South, Wilmington 28412

(M06) Myrtle Grove Baptist Church: 5524 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28409

(M07) Harbor United Methodist Church 4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28409

(W03) MLK Center: 401 South 8th St. Wilmington, NC 28401

(W08) Board of Education--Spencer Building: 1802 South 15th St., Wilmington, NC 28401

(W12) Forest Hills School: 602 Colonial Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

(W15) Career Readiness Academy at Mosley: 3702 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

(W16) Lifepoint Church: 3534 College Road S, Suite A, Wilmington, NC 28412

(W17) Holly Tree Elementary School, 3020 Web Trace, Wilmington NC 28409

(W21) Codington Elementary School 4321 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

(W25) Cape Fear Community College-Health Sciences Building: 415 North 2nd St., Wilmington, NC 28401

(W26) Sunset Park Elementary School: 613 Alabama Ave., Wilmington NC 28401

(W27) Freeman Elementary School: 2601 Princess Place Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

(W29) Williston Middle School: 401 South 10th St., Wilmington, NC 28401

(W30) Cape Fear Presbyterian Church, 2606 Newkirk Ave., Wilmington, NC 28412

(W31) New Hanover County Senior Resource Center: 2222 College Road S, Wilmington, NC 28403

(W33) Bradley Creek Elementary School: 6211 Greenville Loop Road, Wilmington, NC 28409

(W34) UNC Wilmington Warwick Center: 629 Hamilton Drive, Wilmington NC 28403

(W35) Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Activity Building: 204 Pine Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28403

(WB) Wrightsville Beach Elementary School: 220 Coral Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Where to vote in Pender County

Here's a list of the precincts in Pender County and their designated polling locations according to the Pender County Board of Elections:

Canetuck: Canetuck Community Building: 6098 Canetuck Road, Currie, NC 28435

Cape Fear: Heidi Trask High School Auxiliary Gym: 14328 N.C. 210, Rocky Point, NC 28457

Caswell: Atkinson School Auxiliary Gym: 205 N. Town Hall Ave., Atkinson, NC 28421

Columbia: Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department: 19170 U.S. 421, Willard, NC 28478

Grady: Moore's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Minuteman Road, Currie, NC 28435

Long Creek: Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department: 227 Scott Road, Rocky Point, NC 28457

Lower Topsail: Pender County Annex Building: 15060 U.S. 17, Hampstead, NC 28473

Lower Union: Watha Town Hall: 425 Watha Road, Watha, NC 28478

Middle Topsail: Topsail Middle School Auxiliary Gym: 17445 U.S. 17, Hampstead, NC 28443

North Burgaw: Burgaw Middle School Gym: 500 S. Wright St., Burgaw, NC 28425

Penderlea: Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department: 4005 N.C. 11, Willard, NC 28475

Rocky Point: Heidi Trask High School Auxiliary Gym: 14328 N.C. 210, Rocky Point, NC, 28457

Scotts Hill: Wesleyan Chapel Fellowship Hall: 10255 U.S. 17, Wilmington, NC 28411

Sloop Point: Cape Fear Community College Alston W. Burke Center: 621 N.C. 210 E, Hampstead, NC 28443

South Burgaw: Cooperative Extension Auditorium: 801 S. Walker St., Burgaw, NC 28425

Surf City: Surf City Community Center Gym: 201 Community Center Drive, Surf City, NC 28445

Upper Holly: Maple Hill Volunteer Fire Department: 115 Old Maple Hill Road N, Maple Hill, NC 28454

Upper Topsail: Topsail Middle School Auxiliary Gym: 17445 U.S. 17, Hampstead, NC 28443

Upper Union: Union Rescue Squad: 8950 N.C. 11, Willard, NC 28478

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Where to vote in Wilmington for the NC primary on Super Tuesday