Here's where to vote in Tuesday primary elections

Tuesday is primary election day in Wichita County and across Texas. Races range from county offices to president for party nominations.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Here are the polling places in Wichita County:

Martin Luther King Center, 1100 Smith St.

Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett Rd.

Mercy Church, 3101 McNiel Ave.

Texas Highway Department, 1601 Southwest Pkwy.

Poem Christian Center, 1801 Loop 11

The Forum, 2120 Speedway

10th and Broad Church of Christ, 1319 10th St.

Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest

Sikes Senter, 3111 Midwestern Pkwy.

Liberty Baptist Church, 3116 Borton Ln.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St.

Life Church, 4350 Seymour Hwy.

Allendale Baptist Church, 4650 Allendale Rd.

Cameron Gardens VFD, 153 FM 1740

Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg., 102 W. College, Burkburnett

Kamay VFD, 8537 SH258 W., Kamay

Faith Baptist Church, 411 S. Wall St., Iowa Park

First Baptist Family Center, 300 W. Bank, Iowa Park

Haws Rd. Community Church, 2635 Haws Rd., Iowa Park

Electra Community Center, 501 E. Roosevelt St., Electra

