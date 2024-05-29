Here's where schools in the Valley are serving free breakfast and lunch this summer

School's out soon, but free meals for kids aren't taking a break. Several programs available in the Fox Valley provide nutritious meals and snacks to children 18 and under, whether or not they attend public school.

Some of these programs are under the umbrella of the Summer Food Service Program, a federally-funded program that provides free, on-site meals to kids in places where 50% or more of children are eligible for free and reduced lunch. In a May 23 news release, the Department of Public Instruction estimated that food service staff atmore than 1,000 locations across Wisconsin serve 2.6 million meals to children as part of the program every summer.

While a nationwide site finder releases new information every Friday, the three largest local school districts in the Fox Valley have already released information about where kids can get a free meal.

Appleton Area School District

AASD plans to serve free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and under from June 10 to July 3 and from July 8 to July 19. All meals must be eaten on-site. Adults can also purchase meals (cash only) at $3 for breakfast; $5 for lunch, and $0.40 for extra milk.

From June 10 to July 3:

Badger, Columbus, Dunlap, Edison, Foster, Franklin, Highlands, Horizons, Jefferson, Johnston, McKinley and Richmond Elementary Schools: breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Academy: breakfast from from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

East High School : breakfast from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m., lunch from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. The meal program at this location will only run to June 28.

West High School: breakfast from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m., lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

From July 8 to July 19:

Badger, Edison, Foster, and Highlands Elementary School: breakfast from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30-12:15 p.m.

AASD has also posted an interactive map showing locations and times for free summer meals at aasd.k12.wi.us.

Menasha Joint School District

MJSD will provide free meals to children 18 and under. The district has no residency requirements, though all meals need to be eaten on-site. Adults will not be able to purchase meals.

Clovis Grove Elementary School: breakfast 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. June 11 to 28, 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5 to 9. Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11 to Aug. 9.

Menasha High School: breakfast 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. June 11 to 28, 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. July 8 to 12. Lunch 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. June 11 to 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 8 to 12.

Neenah Joint School District

NJSD announced Thursday it would again roll out free summer meals at its elementary schools and the public library for any child aged 18 and under who lives within the district boundaries.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday from June 3 to 28. All meals need to be eaten on site, NJSD said. Children who attend these meals can register each day to enter a drawing held on the final day for a Nintendo Switch.

Hoover, Horace Mann, Taft and Tullar Elementary Schools : 11 to 11:25 a.m. for summer school students and siblings, 11:25 to 11:45 a.m. for all children in the community.

Neenah Public Library: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all children in the community.

