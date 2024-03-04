Here's where notable court cases stand in the greater Holland area

WEST MICHIGAN — Several notable court cases are still pending in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Here are expected court dates:

Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court

James “Jimmy” Richard Beauchamp is set to begin his trial Tuesday, March 19. Beauchamp, 55, of Kentwood, was arrested in December 2023 after a months-long investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Beauchamp is a former employee of the Diocese of Grand Rapids. Beauchamp is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a Grand Haven hotel.

Beauchamp is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony, child sexual abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The jury trial for Cinecca Madison is scheduled to begin May 29. Madison is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and two felony firearm charges in the June 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Antory Burrell.

Demontae Knight Jr., 18, was also shot and told police he played dead to avoid being shot again. Burrell and Knight Jr. were shot while riding their bikes on 16th Street and College Avenue, near Hope College, in Holland. Police say all three knew each other.

The next hearing for Juan Sandro Cabrera has not been scheduled. Cabrera was found guilty of killing 14-year-old TJ Wells in a gang-related incident at the Hampton Inn in Holland Township in 2019. Cabrera was 18 at the time of the shooting. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In March 2023, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Cabrera should be resentenced in the case. In 2022, the court ruled automatic life sentences for 18-year-old murderers violated the state constitution's ban on "cruel or unusual" punishment.

The next hearing for Juan Nunez has also not been scheduled. Nunez was convicted of murdering Pereddies Restaurant employee Scott Anderson, 22, during a robbery gone wrong in 1997. Nunez was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nunez was 16 at the time, making him Ottawa County’s only “juvenile lifer.” Nunez was granted resentencing in 2016 and was again given life without the possibility of parole. That sentence was vacated by the Michigan Supreme Court in December 2022 and remanded for a third sentencing.

Ottawa County 58th District Court

Randall Grinwis is set for a probable cause conference on Thursday, March 7. Grinwis is accused of killing his girlfriend, Donna Hyma, 63, on New Year’s Day in Zeeland Township. A post-mortem autopsy confirmed Hyma died of asphyxiation (suffocation).

Allegan County 48th Circuit Court

Scott Simmons has a plea date of Monday, March 11. Simmons is charged with seven counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive material aggravated possession, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Simmons was fired as Allegan Public Schools aquatics director in October 2023 for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to court documents, Simmons told the superintendent the accusation was “an elaborate scheme to destroy him.”

Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, March 18. A jury in January found Wilson guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, in addition to four counts of felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Nicholas Mui is scheduled for a status conference on March 25. Mui, 22, of Grand Haven, is accused of stealing and selling log-in information for mPerks, Meijer’s loyalty and rewards incentive program.

Mui was arrested and arraigned in December 2023. He was recently bound over to Kent County 17th Circuit Court from 59th District Court.

